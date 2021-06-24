Akyuz, a thirty-year-old girl, rebelled against her destiny and rejected a reality imposed on her by a “stray bullet”, which she received when she was only two years old.

A success story that Nisreen created despite the injury, which she raises as a challenge to everyone who sees disability as a barrier to achieving dreams.

On one foot, the Lebanese young woman was able to realize her dream and became a model for the strong, educated Lebanese woman whose resolve is difficult to break.

The young trainer said, in an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “There are those who consider me an example and there are those who are the source of my strength, and the most important thing is that my injury is the source of my strength and walking on one foot is the source of positive energy in my life.”

She added, “I have never regretted what happened to me, because it is my destiny. I overcame my pains since I was young, and what hurts me is the continuation of the “Reckless Lead” series in Lebanon over the years without stopping until then.”

And she added, “My childhood did not make me feel the severity of the scene, perhaps because my school was able to strengthen the resolve of a girl who did not resemble her female companions in the body, and in a sophisticated and civilized manner. For the first time, I felt the bitterness of injury when I was eleven years old. On that day, my feet were fractured twice.”

About her childhood, Nisreen talks about her heart full of joy and eyes that relive happy moments. She smiles and says: “I was surprised because of the only shoe I had, while other of my friends had a lot of shoes, I didn’t know what my mother meant when she said that the doctor should prepare The replacement shoe as it was doing before the festive season.”

Nisreen holds in her heart a gratitude to her family, and in particular to her only brother Abdel Nour, who is two years younger than her, and is a constant companion for her outings, diaries and travel trips.

Regarding her studies, she says: “I studied at Saint Joseph University in Beirut, specializing in blending nutrition with sports training, and I obtained a master’s degree in the specialty, and then I realized that my dream was to be a fitness trainer in a European country, and this made me rise to the challenge.”

Regarding the moments of injury, Nasreen recounts, “I was two years old, after the first parliamentary elections in 1992, playing on the balcony of the house, and I suddenly felt a painful sensation in my knee. It was the result of a stray bullet fired at a celebration in the region of an electoral festival that day, and the situation worsened and my leg hurt.” gangrene, and it was a difficult decision for the doctors to amputate the leg and foot from below the knee.

Tormented childhood in the corridors of hospitals

Akyuz reveals: “I felt a strong attraction to sports with the beginning of the basketball game in Lebanon, because of which my leg was broken twice in the same place, so I stopped playing, but my ambition did not stop, and I entered the university and did not give up.”

Nisreen participated in the training of the Lebanese basketball team and started working as the first fitness trainer for players in Lebanon, in addition to coaching a basketball team in Turkey, and her only goal is to train in European clubs and teams.

Nisreen does not lack the ability to perform any task entrusted to her, and says, “I practice tennis and bicycles and participate in physical strength exercises constantly.”

Nisreen is outside the profession and sports. She cares about her elegance like any woman and girl, and she stands out, “I wear elegant outfits that highlight femininity and high heels specially designed with the prosthesis, but I prefer the sports outfit that gives me more freedom.”

She adds optimistically: “Despite all the strange looks around me, I lived my life happily, and I am preparing to write my story as I lived it.”

Nisreen concludes her interview with “Sky News Arabia”, as she began with the hopeful message, with an eloquent message to stop the scourge of shooting on happy and sad occasions, saying: “The stray bullets fired on these occasions were never a message of joy. Security forces take strict decisions and punish violators.