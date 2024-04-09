The first launch of the Angara-A5 heavy launch vehicle was canceled two minutes before launch

The first launch of the Angara-A5 heavy-class launch vehicle from the newly built launch complex at the Vostochny Cosmodrome was cancelled. This is reported by RIA News.

“The launch abort command has been issued,” said the commentator at the launch pad.

Earlier in April, it became known that the state commission authorized the first launch of Angara-A5 from the Vostochny cosmodrome. The rocket carries the Orion upper stage and a test payload.

Related materials:

At the end of March, Nikolai Nestechuk, General Director of the Center for the Operation of Ground-Based Space Infrastructure Facilities, said that the launch site for the Russian promising reusable rocket Amur-LNG at Vostochny could begin to be built as early as 2026.

In the same month, Roscosmos announced the completion of the assembly of Angara-A5 for the first launch from the Vostochny cosmodrome. The docking of the space warhead, consisting of the Orion upper stage and a mock-up payload, with a “package” of three launch vehicle stages took place on March 19.