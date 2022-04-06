The actor Alfonso Herrera, recognized for his role in the teen novel “RBD” and “Ozark”, will be the new Latin American Batman. The Mexican has been casted like Bruce Wayne in “Batman Unearthed”the new Spotify audio series that will feature Winston Duke, from “Black Panther”, as the vigilante of Gotham City.

Although it seemed like Robert Pattinson was going to be the definitive version for a couple of years, Warner Bros still has plans to bring more actors into the role.

Since comics, movies and television have had enough of ‘The Dark Knight’, now Spotify will launch “Batman Unearthed”, a series in podcast format.

In this way, the streaming music platform has cast the Mexican actor Alfonso Herrera to do the Spanish dubbing of Bruce Wayne.

The remembered Miguel from “RBD” will become the first Latin American actor to play Batman and expectations are high.

“Batman is one of the most interesting characters in the history of comics and the DC Universe. Giving a voice to this very complex superhero and hand in hand with great allies such as Fábula, Spotify, Warner Bros., DC and Hari Sama it’s a big challenge ”, Herrera pointed out in a press release.

This will be one of the biggest productions on the platform. Therefore, there will also be dubbing in Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Hindi and Indonesian.

What will “Batman Unearthed” be about?

“A serial killer terrifies Gotham city, but this time, Batman will not come to the rescue. In fact, Bruce Wayne has no memory of ever being the Dark Knight. . To find out why Barbara Gordon Seek help from the second best detective in town: The riddle”, reveals the official synopsis.

