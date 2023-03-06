It is perhaps an argument of primary school level (‘but Pietje is allowed to do it!’), but it sometimes feels a bit unfair that motorists pay a lot of BPM and excise duties, while it seems that airlines and shipping companies are allowed to do what they want. Fortunately, that’s not quite right. For example, the world’s largest hydrogen project for ferries is underway in Norway.

The longest ferry route in Norway is the testing ground for the project. In 2025, two ships will be sailing on hydrogen between Bodø and three destinations in Lofoten. The boats can carry 599 passengers, 120 cars and 12 trucks. It seems to be a challenging route with about 100 kilometers of open sea.

The boats contain a fuel cell that converts hydrogen into electricity for electric motors. The ferries must run on at least 85 percent hydrogen. The remaining 15 percent may still be biofuel. The two new hydrogen-powered ships should save 26,500 tons of CO2 per year, which is equivalent to the annual emissions of 13,000 diesel cars.

Also five hydrogen cargo ships

Shipping company Torghatten is the owner of the two hydrogen ships and will be Norway’s first major buyer of hydrogen. Norwegian Ship Design Company is allowed to build the ships. This company also has five cargo ships on order that run on hydrogen. These freighters (pictured above) are 100 meters long and have a capacity of 8,000 cubic meters.

Ships with batteries

Norwegian Ship Design Company does good business anyway when it comes to zero-emission ships. They also build various ships for Torghatten that sail electrically on battery power. On the one hand, completely new ships are being built and, on the other hand, existing ships are being converted. An earlier study by Siemens shows that 84 of the 180 ferries can run their services perfectly with a battery.