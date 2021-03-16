Mercedes-Benz begins marketing the new EQV, the world’s first large 100% electric minivan with all the advantages of habitability, comfort and safety of the well-known V-Class with which it shares the bodywork. The EQV 300 is available from € 78,885, and includes four years of maintenance and extensive standard equipment.

This vehicle, whose manufacturing project began 2 years ago, is mass-produced at the brand’s factory in Vitoria, where the lines of work have been adapted to the new necessary technical and safety requirements and the workers involved have been trained. in its manufacture. The flexibility of the plant and the effort of all its employees have facilitated that all the necessary adaptation to produce the EQV and the eVito have been made without stopping the production of their combustion homonyms, Class V and Vito.

The new EQV combines the versatility of the V-Class with the benefits of zero local emissions. It sets the benchmark in its segment, with a range of up to 487 km (WLTP medium-low cycle) km and a wide spectrum of use, covering a wide variety of customer needs. The EQV offers the same level of interior versatility and functionality as its combustion engine sibling, the V-Class. It can seat up to eight people in multiple configurations and has a large and flexible luggage capacity of up to 1,410 liters. This model is an ideal solution for families and for leisure, as well as for use as a company representation vehicle or as a VIP transport service and hotel transfer.

In addition to its high level of functionality, it is also fun to drive. It has a maximum torque of 362 Nm that offers exceptional thrust. The electric motor has a maximum output of 150 kW (204 hp) and a sustained 70 kW (95 hp), allowing it not only to be smooth and quiet to drive, but also extremely agile due to its low center of gravity. For an even smoother ride, the Airmatic air suspension with automatic level control is optionally offered, which has the ability to increase ground clearance as needed and lower ground clearance at high speeds, reducing drag and therefore Therefore, it has a positive impact on electricity consumption and autonomy.

Smart and connected



The EQV is part of an ecosystem of electric mobility with smart navigation that incorporates active autonomy management and cloud-based services and applications. The central control unit is the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system and the Mercedes me app. All displays and specific EQ settings are controlled via the 10.25-inch high-resolution touchscreen using the MBUX EQ menu.

Through these ‘online’ systems, you can plan a day simply by selecting the destination and the desired departure time. After choosing it, the vehicle is able to adapt the air conditioning of the car, among other things, and update the route at the start of the journey based on factors such as traffic and weather data, the topography of the route, the current range and the points load available. During the journey, the EQV constantly updates the remaining range and reacts to changes that have an impact on consumption, such as driving style.

Quick and convenient charging



The EQV equips as standard the option of charging by alternating current (AC) at home or in public charging stations with up to 11 kW, as well as with direct current (DC) in fast charging points, with up to 110 kW. For its part, ‘Mercedes me Charge’ provides access to the public charging points of more than 300 companies, including the Ionity fast charging points. Before charging begins, registered customers are identified via the MBUX, the Mercedes me app or the Mercedes me Charge card. Everything else, including payment, is handled automatically.

Different driving modes



The new EQV has four driving programs with which to choose between maximum comfort and autonomy. In this sense, the standard C mode provides the maximum power of 150 kW and a torque of 362 Nm together with a high performance of heating and air conditioning. For its part, the E version offers good heating and air conditioning, optimized autonomy and a maximum power of 100 kW (150 kW with kickdown) with a maximum torque of 293 Nm.

The E + version is configured to achieve maximum autonomy. The maximum power is 80 kW (150 kW with kickdown) and the torque of 293 Nm, in it the efficiency of the heating and air conditioning are considerably reduced. Finally, the S mode provides the maximum response for sporty driving. It offers 150 kW and a maximum torque of 362 Nm combined with fast accelerator pedal response and powerful heating and air conditioning.

As a complement, vehicles equipped with Airmatic also have the Lift function, which raises the vehicle at low speeds for greater ground clearance.

