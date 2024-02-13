The shakedown of the Ferrari SF-24

After the presentation, the very first laps of the track arrive for the new SF-24. On the Fiorano circuit the 2024 Ferrari came out of the pits for the first time for the canon shakedown which allows drivers to familiarize themselves with the new car.

Ferrari SF-24, the photos

These are the very first images that have arrived of the SF-24 on track at the Fiorano circuit.

Ferrari SF-24, videos

Ferrari itself has published the very first meters of the SF-24: Carlos Sainz driving.

The Spaniard then replaced Charles Leclerc. Here is the Monegasque driving his sixth Ferrari.

The program

Ferrari will return to the track tomorrow for the filming day, again on the Fiorano circuit. From this year the teams have 400 km available for promotional filming, unlike the 200 allowed until 2023. Then the Red Team will fly to Bahrain for the tests on 21-23 February.