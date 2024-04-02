Pathetic, when you proudly tell your family on Easter Monday that you bought the first Lamborghini Revuelto in the Netherlands, no one believes you because it is April 1. Yet it is so. No fewer than three Lamborghini Revueltos were registered with Dutch license plates last week: two orange copies and one yellow. Curious what these hybrid Lamborghinis cost?

The latter has also already been registered in the owner's name. The new Lamborghinis have not yet been spotted by the many Instagram channels, but that probably won't be for long. So we're not sure if the yellow color above is the correct color of the six shades that Lamborghini offers. Nevertheless, we expect that you will recognize the Revuelto.

Specifications of the Lamborghini Revuelto

The 6.5 liter V12 without turbo is the lightest and most powerful twelve-cylinder Lamborghini has ever made. The combustion engine alone produces 825 hp. The electric motor boosts the total power to 1,015 hp. This means that the hybrid Lambo shoots from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and the Revuelto reaches a top speed of more than 350 km/h.

This was paid for the Dutch Revueltos

The (temporarily) only registered Lamborghini Revuelto in the Netherlands has been sold for 649,992 euros. Of this, 76,790 euros went to the state in the form of BPM. This makes the yellow Revuelto cheaper than the other two Dutch Revueltos. According to RDW data, they were sold for 660,476 and 710,157 euros. Who will spot him first?