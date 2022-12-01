Support and friendship between the UK and Ukraine “gets stronger”. This was announced yesterday by the Ukrainian first lady, Olena Zelenska, after holding a meeting with King Carlos III, whom she thanked on behalf of all the citizens of her country for the “assistance” that the British government has been providing to kyiv since it began the war on February 24. “At every step, at every meeting, I feel how this support grows stronger and, together with it, our friendship grows stronger,” stressed the wife of the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, on her Telegram account.

«I had the honor of personally meeting His Majesty King Carlos III. Together we visited the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, where the London-based Ukrainian Welcome Center is also located. It is not the first time that his majesty finds time and kind words to support forced immigrants from Ukraine. She recently visited them in Scotland and previously in Romania,” Zelenska recounted on social media.

The cathedral, in collaboration with the Association of Ukrainians of Great Britain, founded the Ukraine Welcome Center to help people find accommodation, establish themselves and connect with the community, as well as provide support and advice. “Since Russia has resorted to the tactic of energy terror, we realize that this winter will be the harshest in the history of independent Ukraine. So I am grateful that at least some citizens, especially the elderly and children, can wait out the cold season without risking a blackout,” the first lady stressed.