That's pretty cool The Car of the Year will be elected in February – and it's pretty bad for a car like the Renault 5. That's why we won't declare this Koenigsegg Jesko the most expensive car of 2024, because who knows, someone might buy a Fiat Panda made of 23-carat gold. But we do suspect that this Jesko will be on the list in December. The first Jesko in the Netherlands received its yellow plates last weekend, so we know what it cost.

This green Koenigsegg Jesko arrived in the Netherlands last year, the above photos were taken at Cartils Castle near Wijlre. Then the car had to wait a while for type approval. He has now – at the last minute – received an X license plate. According to the license plate data, the power of the 5.0-liter V8 is a lowly 1,278 hp, but this Jesko is said to have the Environmental Power Upgrade. If you fill up with E85, the power increases to no less than 1,600 hp.

What is the price of the Dutch Koenigsegg Jesko?

According to the license plate, the owner has a total of 3,524,707 euros paid for his hypercar from Sweden. That went 150,356 euros to the treasury in the form of BPM. By the way, the roof isn't just taken off by the tax authorities: according to the license plate details, this Jesko is a convertible. The roof is removable as one part and you have to leave it at home with this version.

The Dutch Jesko is an Attack version. Koenigsegg gives an option to choose a badge for the car yourself; the owner chose 'Plus', to show that it is a copy with 1,600 hp. You can also order the Absolut version, which costs around a million extra. With this version you can place the roof in the front and take it with you. The number six on the rear spoiler indicates that this is the sixth example ever built.

Where is the license plate located?

The owner does not yet know where exactly the license plate will be placed on the nose of the Jesko. He told Top Gear Netherlands: 'There [naar de kentekenplaat] we'll have to take another look at it, because there isn't really room for it [op de voorbumper]. We have a sticker, but we still have to figure that out.' In any case, he won't rivet it into the front bumper anytime soon.

So, when can the car spotters of the Netherlands go out and spot the first Koenigsegg Jesko in the Netherlands? We have to hope that today's nice weather continues, the owner says: 'I also think it would take a while before it comes onto the street and is spotted, given the weather.'

Photos: Esser Automotive