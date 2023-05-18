It is not known when humans started kissing, perhaps from the beginning of their time. But the first written references to the kiss appear in Mesopotamia about 4,500 years ago. Even then, kisses had the different functions they still have today: as part of the sexual act, and as a sign of affection, respect, and even a religious or superstitious manifestation. And already then they would have lost their original function, which, according to some anthropologists, would be to find the ideal partner through the chemical signals sent and received during the kiss.

in his book The Science of Kissing (The science of the kiss, not edited in Spanish), researcher Sheril Kirshenbaum collects the work of various anthropologists who place the first mentions of the kiss at the origins of the Hindu civilization, in India, some 3,500 years ago. From there, the men of Alexander the Great would have carried such a practice to ancient Greece. These initial references in sacred texts of Hinduism, such as the atharvaveda, do not have a specific word for the act of kissing. In various parts of this work the expression “smell with the lips” is used. Another line of the poem can be translated as “a young man of the house repeatedly licks the young woman.” Here, Kirshenbaum writes, “licking can refer to a kind of kiss or caress.” In another Hindu poem, the mahabharatha, the kiss is spoken of as the act of joining the lips. But this text, like the Vatsyayana KamasutraIt’s much more recent.

Two Danish researchers now argue in a paper published in Science that the first explicit references to the kiss appear in Sumerian texts, a civilization that emerged in the south of what is now Iraq. One of the authors is Troels Pank Arbøll, Professor at the University of Copenhagen and an expert on the ancient civilizations of the Middle East. “The first textual evidence mentioning romantic-sexual kissing seems to emerge in ancient Mesopotamia around 2,500 BC,” Arbøll says in an email. Writing was invented in this part of the world, between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, about 5,200 years ago, with Sumerian and Akkadian texts on clay tablets, with “cuneiform writing, in use until 80 years after Christ. We have many sources available today from that time frame. However, when it was invented, the script in ancient Iraq was primarily used for administration, which means that other types of texts only appear gradually,” he adds. We would have to wait 700 years for the texts that talk about kissing.

“The first references to kisses occur in mythological narratives about the behavior and actions of the gods. Only a little later (especially at the beginning of the second millennium BC) do we find clear references to kissing in private documents”, completes the Danish scientist. Indeed, the first mention of the kiss, a risqué mention, appears in the so-called barton cylinder, a mythological text written in Sumerian between 4,350 and 4,500 years ago. As Arbøll tells, in columns 1, lines 1 to 14 and column 2, lines 4 to 10, of the cylinder, the following paragraph can be read:

“Those days are indeed days long gone. Those nights are truly distant nights. Those years are certainly distant years. The storm raged, lightning flashed. In the sacred area of ​​the city of Nippur, the storm raged, lightning flashed. Heaven spoke to Earth. Earth spoke to Heaven. With the goddess ‘Great-Good-Lady-of-Heaven’, the older sister of the god Enlil, with Ninhursag, with the ‘Great-Good-Lady-of-Heaven’, Enlil’s older sister, with Ninhursag, he had relations sexual. He kissed her. The semen of seven twins he impregnated in her womb.”

This text is a millennium before the sacred Hindu poems that spoke of joining the lips. In later tablets there are mentions of all imaginable types of kisses. In Sumerian texts, the kiss is spoken of as an act after intercourse. Meanwhile, in Akkadian tablets, a civilization to the north of Sumer, passages of kisses on the feet or the ground that they have stepped on are collected as a sign of respect or submission to parents or priests, but in others the kiss is read as a manifestation of sexual desire.

Arbøll immediately clarifies that the first kisses did not take place in this part of the world: “We do not maintain that the kiss originated in ancient Mesopotamia, quite the contrary.” With the Barton cylinder, the Hindu texts and also somewhat more ambiguous contemporary references deciphered in Egypt, the Danish scientist maintains that “this form of kissing was practiced in a large geographical area in antiquity, which we argue does not point to a single point.” of origin, at least in historical times; instead, it appears to have had multiple different origins.” But if someone insisted on identifying a single origin, Arbøll concludes, “it would have to be sought in prehistoric times.”

And so prehistoric. The biologist at the University of Oxford and co-author of the work published in Science Sophie Lund-Rasmussen remember that in the species closest to humans they also kiss: “Studies in bonobos and chimpanzees have shown that both species kiss, which may suggest that the practice of kissing is a fundamental behavior in humans, and that would explain why it can be found in all cultures”. And why would it be essential? “Evolutionary anthropologists have suggested that romantic-sexual kissing evolved in order to assess aspects of a potential mate’s suitability through chemical signals communicated by saliva or breath, and to facilitate feelings of attachment, mate bonding, and facilitate sexual arousal,” says Rasmussen in an email. “That sexually romantic kissing is also seen in our closest living relatives suggests that this behavior would be even much older than our earliest documentation,” she adds. The divergence between these great apes occurred five million years ago.

“I suspect our species has been kissing for as long as we’ve been on Earth.” Sheril Kirshenbaum, author of ‘The Science of Kissing’ (The science of the kiss, not published in Spanish)

Kirshenbaum, the author of The Science of Kissingnot related to the study of ScienceHe adds: “Since we see so much similar behavior across the animal kingdom, I suspect our species has been kissing for as long as we’ve been on Earth.” But Kirshenbaum wants to highlight something else about kisses, which has nothing to do with their origin: “Kissing between two people fosters feelings of connection, desire, security and love, all depending on the context of the kiss. It promotes a symphony of chemical signals like oxytocin and dopamine that influence how we think, feel, and act.”

