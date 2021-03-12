The first cry of the weekend goes to Núñez. As a visitor and under the watchful eye of Juan Román Riquelme, River beat Boca 1-0 in the Reserve Superclásico.

The winning goal was made by Colombian Flabian Londoño Bedoya, with a header, 16 minutes into the second half, due to a miscalculation at the start of local goalkeeper Agustín Lastra.

The team led by Juan José Borrelli is consolidated as a leader in the Reserve table. For his part, in Boca Sebastián Battaglia, the coach of the youth xeneize, could not be seated on the bench, since he is isolated after having tested positive for coronavirus.

The scorer of the match, the Colombian Londoño Bedoya is a center forward who generates many expectations in Núñez.

He joined River in July 2018 after captivating Gustavo Fermani – Borrell’s assistant – who traveled to Medellín and decided to advance his hiring.

The Colombian left behind the Club Deportivo La Mazzia of the Antioqueña Football League, where he had Hugo Castaño as coach, and arrived in Argentina to join the Fifth Division where he immediately responded with goals.

He was born on July 9, 2000 in Ebéjico, a city about 50 kilometers from Medellín and plays as a forward, he measures 1.78. His first goal in Reserve was converted against Platense at the end of February.

The Colombian, as La Página Millonaria points out, is already on Marcelo Gallardo’s radar, who called him up for the friendlies that the team played last October against San Lorenzo and Newell’s.

Now he had the pleasure of leaving his signature on nothing less than a Superclásico.

Initial formations:

Mouth: Lastra; Mancuso, Monti, Valentini, Barco; Montes, Fernández, Vega; Cáceres; Cabaña and Vázquez.

River: Petroli; Camargo, Peña, Lecanda, Salomoni; Simón, Casasola, Castro Ponce; Rollheiser, Londoño Bedoya and Beltrán.