The first joint training of parade crews of foot and mechanized columns in preparation for the Victory Parade on May 9 took place in Nizhny Novgorod. This was announced on Tuesday, May 4, by the press service of the Western Military District (ZVO).

It is noted that more than 1.2 thousand servicemen of the Guards Tank Army of the Western Military District, students of the Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, students of the cadet corps and the youth army marched in a single formation.

The convoy had 76 pieces of equipment. The parade was opened by the T-34 tank, followed by modern samples of military equipment: T-72B3 tanks, BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, Msta-S self-propelled artillery mounts, OTRK tactical missile systems “Iskander-M”, armored vehicles with all-terrain “Typhoon-K”, “Lynx”.

The joint training of the foot and mechanized convoy is scheduled for May 5, and the dress rehearsal is for May 7.

