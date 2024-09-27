The first Italian Master’s in resilience starts

The University of Tusciabased in Viterbo, assisted by Lyve Srl – Group companies Openjobmetis SpAEmployment Agency among the first operators in the sector in Italy – inaugurates the first edition of the 1st level Master in Chief Resilience Officer, a unique training opportunity in the Italian and international panorama with a great impact on employment and strategic.

The idea of ​​the Master starts from a challenge: recovering confidence in the future to create increasingly sustainable living and working contexts. The intent is to reiterate that resilience and sustainability must be practices that are recognizable and shared as much as possible by a large part of the community: a cornerstone of change in the productive world, integrated by the values ​​of justice, equity, participation and dignity.

The 1st level Master’s Degree in Chief Resilience Officer is implemented to enhance professionals’ ability to adapt and respond to social, economic and environmental challenges. It is part of the changed conception of work organizations: from the mechanical vision, which would see them composed of rigid gears and processes, to the organic one which approaches the possibility of working on potential, critical issues and emotional experiences.

From an organizational point of view, to reconcile training and work, the Master is organized in blended mode.

The activities follow a learning by doing approach for frontal teaching, but also other forms of study activities, projects applied across territories and interdisciplinary case studies (laboratories and workshops).

The Master is aimed at professionals and managers who already work at the top of companies, but also at young graduates who want to enter this high-growth strategic sector, who will be guaranteed a high-profile training internship in partner companies, national and international leaders in their sectors of expertise.

The Master requires the achievement of 60 ECTS and has a duration of 12 months, for a total of 360 hours of training. The Master includes meetings open to the public with professionals recognized at national and international level

In the opinion of authoritative economists, the age of Resilience will bring millions of people into new categories of resilient employment. The new era will modify our very notion of activity, moving it away from a work ethic centered on production and consumption towards an ethic of management, directed towards caring for the world and the person.

The new thing that emerges with the age of resilience is an overall political, social and managerial logic that involves Municipalities, Institutions, the Public Administration, companies and businesses.

“Being supporters and protagonists of the first CRO Master in Italy is an expression of Lyve’s breadth of capabilities and skills – declared Maddalena PortaCEO of Lyve. We are really pleased to be able to collaborate with the University of Tuscia and are particularly inspired in the constant search for new skills that the evolution of the social and economic context imposes: the CRO Master represents the best response to the challenges of changing organizations and digital transitions and environmental.”

For information and registration procedures, you can consult the website of the University of Tuscia a THIS LINK

For further information on the course, you can contact Prof. Luisa Carbone ([email protected]).