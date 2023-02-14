Video AP-LaPresse/Atlas Agency-Dozens of women and children form long lines for hours in the hope of obtaining the first international aid that arrives in Syria… but they are disappointed… there are not enough boxes for everyone. Many victims have not received any help since they lost their homes and all their belongings. This woman has tried more than once to get one of the boxes…but she always leaves empty-handed…”Help is coming distributing in the shelters and those who are not there are not receiving anything. We have also been affected, we need to eat and drink, we have to survive”. The lack of aid in Syria further complicates the fight against the consequences of the earthquake that already exceeds 36,000 deaths.









comment









report a bug



