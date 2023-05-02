The “Fahem” Foundation for Psychological Support, the first leading civil institution that aims to increase psychological awareness of the child and the Arab family, whose board of trustees is chaired by Ambassador Nabila Makram, is participating in the fourteenth session of the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, which is held in the Emirate of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, during the period From May 3 to May 14, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The “Fahem” Foundation is the first of its kind in the Arab world that is interested in supporting children’s mental health, as well as educating parents about children’s psychological challenges and how to deal with them, and seeks to spread awareness of the importance of mental health in Egypt and the Arab world.

The participation of the “Fahem” Foundation in the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival comes as a strong start for its activities and activities throughout the Arab world. This is done by launching a range of awareness, educational and entertainment activities, organizing storytelling workshops and educational seminars with the participation of specialists and experts throughout the festival, in addition to distributing free books specialized in mental health in cooperation with distinguished publishing houses.

Dr. Abdel Nasser Omar, Professor of Psychiatry at Ain Shams University, Managing Director of Al Mashfa Hospital, and member of the Board of Trustees of the Fahem Foundation, will participate in two seminars during the third and fourth days of the festival.

The first symposium under the title “Understanding and Understanding the Psychological Challenges of Children” will be held on May 5, while the second symposium will be held under the title “Maintaining Children’s Happiness in a Healthy Family Environment” on May 6. The Culture Forum Hall at Expo Sharjah will host the two seminars.

The Nahdet Misr Foundation, one of the most prestigious Egyptian and Arab publishing houses in cultural, educational and societal affairs, and one of the partners and supporters of the “Fahem” Foundation, is also presenting a series of valuable publications during the festival, which includes a number of books and distinctive and diverse works for the development of the capabilities of the Arab child. Understand” free stories.

The character “Rami Fahim Very” leads the publications of the “Fahim” pavilion at the Sharjah Festival, which presents a simulation of the psychological challenges facing members of the Arab family through the child “Rami”, who is the hero of the first children’s booklet of the “Fahim” Foundation, and he is a child who faces some psychological challenges, Through his journey, he offers readers, children and parents, advice on how to deal with these challenges and ways to maintain the integrity of their mental health.