Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 08/24/2024 – 15:00

The world’s largest open-air museum, located in Brumadinho (MG), Inhotim will gain a luxury resort. Scheduled to open in December, Clara Arte, the new unit of Clara Resorts, will be located in the heart of the artistic institution, about 300 meters from Galeria Psicoativa Tunga.

The hotel’s daily rates will start at R$2,391 per couple. Guests will still need to purchase a ticket to visit the museum if they wish, or they can stay at the resort’s facilities, which include heated indoor pools, a sauna, a spa, two restaurants, a playroom, a gym and an event space.

At the end of the year, Clara Arte will welcome its first guests in 46 bungalows, each with capacity for up to five people and equipped with a bathtub, television, air conditioning and a pantry with sink, microwave, water filter and wine cellar.

Each room also has a work of art. In the hotel’s common areas, there will be works on loan from Inhotim’s own collection, such as Pinocchio Block Head, a bronze sculpture made in 2000 by American artist Paul McCarthy.

Investments and returns

The purchase of the area and the first phase of renovation to begin operating the bungalows had costs estimated by Clara Resorts CEO Taiza Krueder at R$160 million. There was already a project in the area that began in 2011 and was halted in 2014, with 46 accommodation units.

Next year, another 73 apartments will be opened to increase the hotel’s capacity. According to the CEO, the return on investment with just the bungalows would take a long time. “That’s why I’ve already decided to build more rooms, so that you can have a better break-even point in the operation,” explains Krueder. The term break-even refers to the moment when the total cost and total revenue of a business are equal.

With around 100 beds in total, the hotel will considerably increase Brumadinho’s hotel capacity. Currently, there are 1,300 beds in the city, according to data from the Municipal Department of Tourism.

In addition to the return on ticket sales, Inhotim will also receive the proceeds from an optional social art tax charged by the hotel.

Project is over ten years old

The plan for a hotel on the site was initiated in 2011 by Inhotim’s founder, businessman Bernardo Paz. The original design was by architect Freusa Zechmeister, known for designing Casa Bonomi in Minas Gerais and for her costumes for Grupo Corpo.

In 2014, the work was interrupted. The reason given in a note by Inhotim’s CEO, Paula Azevedo, was Bernardo Paz’s decision to direct his resources “to other investments related to Inhotim”.

Over the years, several hotel businessmen have made proposals to resume construction. However, according to Azevedo, only Clara Resorts submitted a proposal that was in line with the original proposal. The land was then transferred to the chain and is now an independent property from Inhotim, including its own entrance.

“I wanted to preserve the Freusa project as much as possible, also for sustainability reasons, a question of respect for the legacy,” says Taiza Krueder. “So I used my expertise and updated the project, with very few changes.”

Project revitalization

“It was Hemisfério Arquitetura that took all the plans and had the knowledge of the project, and made the necessary adaptations to become a Clara,” explains Krueder. Hemisfério belongs to Joana Magalhães and Sofia Lobato, members of Freusa Zechmeister’s team at the time the hotel was conceived.

The interior was designed by architect Marina Linhares. “She has this style of very pleasant, warm, cozy spaces,” says Krueder. “I wanted to bring this coziness, with a lot of Brazilian design. Important furniture from Brazilian design will be in the hotel’s headquarters.”

The original project included only 46 bungalows. It also had considerably smaller common areas. “For example, there was a tiny dry sauna, a tiny wet sauna, a tiny gym and a tiny changing room,” explains the CEO. “I made adjustments with the hotel in mind to accommodate 100 apartments, not 46,” she summarizes.

According to the CEO, the construction prioritized local suppliers and professionals, as part of Clara’s sustainability project. “All the carpentry and suppliers are from the region, whenever possible.”

Next year, a spa in the middle of the forest and an expansion of the events center will be opened. In 2029, a complete resort with 150 more accommodations will be opened in an area 700 meters from the Museum.

“The arrival of Clara Resorts brings a new dynamic to the local economy, expanding the range of services, fostering tourism in the region and generating jobs,” says Inhotim CEO Paula Azevedo. “The partnership with Clara Resorts is strategic, welcoming an audience that wants to spend more time in Inhotim and the surrounding area.”

region, and indirectly contributing to increased visitation and improved visitor experience.”