The Ministry of Transport has prepared a passport for a federal project dedicated to the development of infrastructure and ensuring the safety of flights of unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Izvestia got acquainted with a copy of the document. Its authenticity was confirmed by two sources close to the Ministry of Transport.

The Ministry has selected the first nine settlements, the airfields of which will be equipped with “a unified infrastructure for communications, navigation, surveillance to ensure the flights of UAVs (unmanned aerial systems)”. These are Anadyr, Beringovsky, Markovo, Kanchalan (Chukotka AO), Salekhard, Salemal, Panaevsk, Pitlyar and Lopkhari (Yamal-Nenets AO).

In 2023, the department plans to determine the technical and financial parameters of projects for equipping landing sites at these points, and the infrastructure itself will be implemented in 2024, follows from the project passport.

In 2025, the program will be expanded to 20 more airfields, in 2026 to 58, and by 2030, 290 airfields in the country should be equipped with such an infrastructure. Other subjects also appear in the program – Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, Kamchatka, Tatarstan, Bashkiria, Samara, Tomsk, Moscow, Leningrad, Sverdlovsk and Rostov regions.

The parameters of the federal project are still being specified, the Ministry of Transport has sent requests to the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, the document says.

The Ministry will be engaged in the implementation of the infrastructure for the reception and release of UAVs, their ground and maintenance services in these regions. The UAV sites will be equipped by the Federal Air Transport Agency and the FSUE State Corporation for Air Traffic Management (SC for ATM), the national provider of air navigation services, subordinate to it.

Future routes for drones will be offered by Russian Post, follows from the document.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

A stray wind: the first bases for launching drones will appear in Chukotka and Yamal