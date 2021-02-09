This decision raises new concerns about press freedom in this European Union country, which Currently occupies 89th place out of 180 in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) world press freedom ranking.

No more sound on the air. Hungary’s first independent station, Klubradio, will stop broadcasting on the evening of Sunday February 14, after being dismissed on appeal. She lost her license to have “breaks the rules” according to the authorities. This is yet another setback for the independent Hungarian media, under pressure since Viktor Orban came back to power in 2010.

The person in charge of this radio station, Andras Arato, denounced, Tuesday, February 9, “a shameful and cowardly decision”. “We will file an appeal with the Supreme Court”, he told AFP. He pledged to continue the work online, urging listeners to “support them”. “In a dictatorship, there is no room for free voices”, reacted bitterly Janos Desi, one of the presenters of this radio station, to the often critical content of the sovereignist government of Viktor Orban.

In September 2020, the Media Council (NMHH), an umbrella body that oversees all news companies in Hungary, refused to extend its operating license. The organization, created in 2011 under the aegis of Viktor Orban, claimed that the station had submitted administrative documents late twice in a year. However, he authorized her to apply on the same frequency serving mainly the capital, Budapest. Faced with this act “illegal”, Klubradio had applied to the Budapest municipal court to request a temporary permit pending the outcome of the call for tenders, which is not expected for several months. Two other radios also applied.