Before the upcoming match between Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Nasr in the President’s Cup Final, scheduled for next Sunday, at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, there are many numbers and statistics related to the tournament.

– The 1974-1975 tournament is the first edition of the President’s Cup, and it was held with the participation of 12 teams: Al-Ahly, Al-Nasr, Al-Shaab, Al-Shabab, Sharjah, Ajman, Al Wasl, Al Ain, Emirates, Al Jazeera, Abu Dhabi and Al Arabi.

Al Wasl and Ajman met in the first match in the history of the competition, which was in the Round of 16 and was held at Dubai Stadium on March 20, 1975, and Ajman won it 3-2.

– Ali Saeed, the Ajman player, scored the first goal in the history of the tournament, in the 20th minute of the Ajman and Al Wasl match.

– International Farid Abdul Rahman is the first referee to manage a cup match for Ajman and Al Wasl, which ended 3-2 in the interest of Ajman.

– Referring to penalty kicks for the first time in the Al-Shaab and Al-Ain match in the 16th round of the tournament in the 1974-1975 season, after the original and additional times ended with a 1-1 draw and Al-Shaab won 5-4 on penalties.

– The first final was held April 11, 1975, and Al-Ahly gathered and victory over Dubai Stadium, and Al-Ahly won 2-0.

– Muhammad Salem Hamdoun Najm Al-Ahly scored the first goal in the cup final, in the tenth minute of the 1974-1975 final between Al-Ahly and Al-Nasr.

– The competition’s first scorer is Al-Ahly player Mohamed Salem Hamdoun, with 5 goals.

Kuwaiti Ghazi Al-Qandi is the first referee to run a final match in the competition, and it was between Al-Ahly and Al-Nasr in the 1974-1975 version.

Ahmed Issa, Leader of Al-Ahly, is the first captain to hold the precious trophy in its first edition 1974-1975.