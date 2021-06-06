Ahmed Atef (Cairo) The Egyptian government laid the cornerstone of the project, which it described as “the first of its kind in Africa and the Middle East”, on the banks of the Suez Canal (in northern Egypt), with investments amounting to 7.5 billion dollars.

In details, the project is the first industrial complex for petroleum and chemical materials in the economic zone of the Suez Canal, and is launched under the name “Red Sea National Petrochemical Company”, while the procedures for implementing the project are currently being completed, which is scheduled to start its actual operation in the first half of 2024.

The establishment of the complex comes within the framework of Egypt’s plan to meet the needs of the local market of petroleum and petrochemical products, and to produce a group of them with added value, such as “polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, bunker fuel and other materials.” The production capacity of the complex is one million tons annually, which contributes Reducing the volume of Egypt’s imports of those products.

The Egyptian Minister of Petroleum, Tarek El Molla, explained that the project is being built on an area of ​​3.56 million square meters, within the geographical space of the Main Development Company, one of the most important developers of the economic zone in the southern sector of Ain Sukhna, noting that it provides about 15,000 job opportunities for Egyptian youth.