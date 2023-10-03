Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Italian Manolo Gabbiadini, Al-Nasr striker, waited until the “fourth round” to celebrate his first goal in the “ADNOC Professional League”, when he scored a brace for Al-Ameed against its host Hatta 3-0, which also witnessed the first victory for Al-Azraq in the league during the current season 2023-2024.

Despite his success in scoring 5 goals for Al-Ameed in 6 matches in which he participated in the current season 2023-2024, the 31-year-old Italian striker refrained from scoring in three consecutive matches in the league against Al-Jazira 1-3, Baniyas 2-4, and Al-Sharjah 0. -1, in exchange for three goals he scored in his team’s two matches against Ajman in the first round of the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup”, after a 2-2 draw in the first leg, and a 4-1 win in the second leg, before he celebrated the first double in the league against Hatta 3- 0.

Gabbiadini topped the front of the “First Footprint” stars in the fourth round, which included 7 players from the clubs of Ittihad Kalba, Shabab Al-Ahly, Al-Bataeh, Khor Fakkan, and Al-Jazira.

The “First Imprint” list included the Slovenian Andres Fomberger, the Ittihad Kalba striker, who scored the second goal for his team in the confrontation against Ajman 5-3, which is the first time that the “Tigers” achieved a five-point victory outside their rules in the “Pro League”, and Fomberger, who is playing his season, participated. The first in the “Tigers” jersey, in 6 matches with his team in the league and the cup, averaging 431 minutes, before celebrating his debut against the “Orange” in the league.

Andres Fomberger’s scenario was repeated with Brazilian Paulo Henrique, the Al-Bataeh midfielder, who is in turn playing his first season in the Emirates stadiums, after scoring his team’s only goal against its host Al-Jazira 1-3, before being sent off with a second warning in the 94th minute, which is Henrique’s first goal of the season after playing 5 minutes. Matches with the “Al Raqi” shirt in the league and the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup.

The same match witnessed the first goal of the current season by resident Malian player Omar Traore, the Al Jazira player, after he came on as a substitute in the second period. Traoré, 21 years old and returning to score in the league after his fast last season 2022-2023, has a total of 9 goals in 73 matches in the professional league. An average of 5 in his first season 2020-2021, and 3 in the 2021-2022 season.

On the other hand, Brazilian Laurence Nascimento, Al-Bataeh’s top scorer in the professional league last season with 13 goals, waited for his fourth match in the shirt of his current team, Khor Fakkan, before he succeeded in scoring his first goal in the league and contributing to the exciting remontada against Al-Wasl 3-3, and the same match witnessed the “substitute” celebration. » Mohamed Ismail, who transferred from Al Dhafra, scored his first goal in the league for the “Eagles” shirt, also in the 55th minute.

The stars of the first footprint in the “fourth round”

Manolo Gabbiadini “Victory”

Andres Fomberger “Kalba Union”

Paulo Henrique “Al-Bataeh”

Laurence Nascimento “Khorfakkan”

Muhammad Al-Junaibi “Khor Fakkan”

Omar Traoré, “Al Jazeera”