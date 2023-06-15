The secret has been revealed and the first reactions of “secret invasion” they’re here. The new series of Marvel Studios introduces the spy Nick Fury (played by Samuel L. Jackson), wearing an eyepatch, returning to Earth after learning of a clandestine invasion by a cult of Skrulls, the green-skinned shapeshifters who appeared in “Captain Marvel” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home“. Joined by his allies, including Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and the Skrulls Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), who has made a life on the planet, it is a race against time to thwart the impending Skrull invasion and save humanity.

“secret invasion“It’s a darker series,” said Smulders, a longtime star in the Cinematic Universe of Marvelduring the San Diego Comic-Con.

“We will get more into the characters. We will see them in new ways and it will be an exciting thriller, you will never know who the people are. Are they Skrulls? Are they human? It will be a guessing game.”

Critics shared their reactions after watching the first two episodes during the Hollywood premiere at the El Capitan Theater in Disneyand it looks like this “intriguing political thriller” is off to an interesting start.

“The first two episodes of secret invasion set the stage for a tension-filled thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat. This darker side of the Cinematic Universe of Marvel is just as enjoyable as the rest, demonstrated by its captivating narrative and some really bold directions for the show,” writes Streamr’s Josh Martin-Jones. Erik Swann of CinemaBlend rates secret invasion as a “conspiracy thriller” akin to “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” from 2014, adding that it could be “the highlight hour of Nick Fury“. More reactions are shown below.

In addition to Samuel L. Jackson, the cast includes Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle. “secret invasion” of Marvel will be released on June 21 in Disney+.

Why I said#SecretInvasion like Marvel’s #Andor” is because it feels like more thought and time were put into this show than others. There are very few weaknesses, and the actual filmmaking is top class, and most importantly it feels more human than anything else MCU recently https://t.co/Ie8QsrXuVJ — Rayyan (@RayyanTCG) June 14, 2023

#SecretInvasion is…something, to say the least. It pushes to dark territories from the start, with new additions holding their own and the characters we know and love more emotionally stunned than ever. If such character-driven narratives continue, it could be aces. pic.twitter.com/CMvw8eN6fZ

— Gissane Sophia (@GissaneSophia) June 14, 2023

#SecretInvasion is a game changing limited series that uses the spy thriller genre to tap into something dark & ​​complex. The first two eps set a refreshingly gritty and gloomy tone, which nice change of pace from the usual formula. it’s Marvel at their best. pic.twitter.com/cqd6wMZzF2 —Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) June 14, 2023

SECRET INVASION: Wow, after two episodes this is probably the worst series ever. Marvel so far, and it’s even harder to bear as it forces performers who are above this material (Mendelsohn, Colman, Ben-Adir) to squirm as they wrestle with appalling dialogue. Jackson looks especially exhausted.

SECRET INVASION: Ooof, two episodes in and this is likely the worst Marvel series so far, all the more of a trial as it forces way-beyond-this-material performers (Mendelsohn, Colman, Ben-Adir) to squirm as they wrestle with atrocious dialogue. Jackson looks especially pooped. —Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) June 14, 2023

Editor’s note: As you can see there is everything in the opinions, we will have to see it for ourselves to generate a verdict.