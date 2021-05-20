The Zhurong rover, which landed on Mars last Saturday, May 15, has sent the first images of its mission to the Red Planet. Specifically, the Chinese rover has captured two photographs of the surface of Mars that have been distributed throughout the Asian country.

The images shared by China, which has become the second country in the world to successfully move a probe to the surface of Mars and operate with it for a significant period of time after the United States, show part of the instrumentation of the Zhurong and the ramp by which it descended to the surface of the planet.

AFP



Thus, as Europa Press details, the first photograph corresponds to a front camera image to avoid obstacles, showing the landing platform and the ramp the vehicle descended to the ground. The second picture was taken by the navigation camera, in which the vehicle body and directional antenna.

AFP



Gather scientific data



Also, the Chinese space agency (CNSA) released a video with the separation of the lander and the orbiter of the Tianwen 1 mission. Scientists from the Asian country hope that the rover, 1.85 meters high and 240 kilos in weight, will carry out its mission for at least 90 days on the Red Planet.

Zhurong is preparing to leave the landing platform. In tracking, you will work closely with the orbiter, not just to take pictures of the Martian landscape, but also to use the six scientific payloads it carries to carry out a in-depth exploration of Mars and send more scientific data back to Earth.