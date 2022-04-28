For some months now, rumors began to be said that the new generation of iPhonethis with the arrival of the number 14, a highly anticipated device by fans. And according to certain sources, some images have already been leaked that reveal what the front panels of these new smartphones will look like in all their models to be launched.

This report comes directly from 9to5Macwhere the photos that indicate replacements of the panels that the cell phones will occupy were shared, announcing where the FaceID. In addition, the screen could undergo a redesign, since it has some extra height compared to the current one, and the front camera is positioned differently depending on the size.

The images were also shared on twitter by the user SaranBytementioning that they first arrived at Weibo.

iPhone 14 front panels have leaked on Weibo – here are the changes to note:

1) thinner bezels on the Pro models, as reported by other sources

2) aspect ratio is also slightly different on the Pros (19.5:9 to 20:9); this corroborates with 9to5Mac’s report regarding taller displays pic.twitter.com/UtqNcBB9aP — Saran (@SaranByte) April 28, 2022

On the other hand, rumors indicate that the screens will reach 120 Hz in the new iPhone 14. The RAM will also be increased to 6GB, a feature only of the Pro versions, so it means that these big phones will go up to 8GB. And that’s not all, as it is strongly said that the manufacturing materials are aimed at titanium.

Sure, you have to take all these leaks only as a rumor, the clearest sign is the silence that Manzana has maintained in relation to the case, although it is not the first time that this has happened to the company. We will have to wait a little longer, specifically large technology exhibitions or even the remaining events that the company of Steve Jobs usually gives

Editor: The leaks are not something new for technology and video game companies, some are successful and others are far from reality. You have to keep your feet on the ground around these models that seem to be the change expected by many.

