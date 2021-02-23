The American golf star Tiger Woods suffered leg injuries when he rolled his vehicle in Los Angeles County, and had to undergo surgery, according to authorities and his representative.

Woods had to be removed from the vehicle using hydraulic rescue tools, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement. No other vehicle was involved. He was taken to hospital in an ambulance in serious condition, according to authorities.

“Tiger Woods was involved in a single vehicle accident this morning in California, where he sustained multiple leg injuries,” said his representative. Mark Steinberg. “He is being intervened and we appreciate the privacy and support,” he added.

Tiger Woods crashed with his car in the United States. Photo AP.

A helicopter from the KABC-TV television channel showed the site of Woods’ accident, with the vehicle overturned to one side with the front end badly damaged. The airbags would have been activated. The damage seemed to be being on the side of the road, on a hillside.

The accident happened about 20 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, and near the wealthy neighborhoods of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, authorities said.

The 15-major champion has not played since the PNC Championship with his 11-year-old son, Charlie. He had to undergo a fifth back surgery, a microdiscectomy, two days before Christmas and gave no indication of when he would play again.

