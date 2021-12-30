Last month the first details about the Call of duty that will arrive in our hands in 2022, which will apparently be a sequel to the reboot from Modern warfare we had in 2019. Well now we have another leak, although this time it is related to the delivery of the franchise for 2023. Yes, the new one is not yet out and the first images of the next one have already been leaked.

According to a post on Reddit, the Call of Duty 2023 will belong to the line of Black ops, although we do not know if it will be a direct sequel to Black ops cold war or something completely new. The interesting thing about all this, and as I was saying before, is that supposed images about this installment also emerged that you can see below:

As with all rumors and leaks of this type, we recommend taking this information with reserve, especially since these images come from an unknown source and as such it is impossible to corroborate their veracity, but they certainly seem like something legitimate.

Editor’s note: Well it seems that indeed, the new Call of Duty will be bouncing between modern times, the Cold War and possibly the world wars. It sounds like an interesting thing that Activision has chosen to leave out the futuristic settings, although we will have to wait to find out how true all this is.

Via: Reddit