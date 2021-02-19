The characters of DC are returning to the spotlight, with the next League of Justice of Zack snyder returning to our screens, animated series of our favorite superheroes, and even skins in games like the most recent of Flash for Fortnite.

One of the many ongoing projects by HBO Max is the animated series of Aquaman: King of atlantis, with James wan as its director, the same one who directed the 2018 hit film starring Jason Momoa.

Due to this, the fans had high expectations, however, after the first images of this show were revealed, the opinion of the community was divided. Although to be fair, most are somewhat disappointed in the art of animation.

This is because even though James wan has the reins of the series, the showrunners Victor Courtright and Marly-Halpern-Grases brought a lot of their style to this version of Aquaman.

If you do not know previous work of these creatives, you should only know that they were previously in charge of Thundercats roar, and that the design of that animated series is very similar to what is new for Aquaman.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis – A style suitable for a child audience?

On the other hand, Aquaman: King of Atlantis It is definitely a children’s series, so children are the main audience for this adaptation, so that would explain the cartoonish and exaggerated style.

However, adults have already enjoyed other animations directed towards the same audience such as Teen Titans in Action, which was a great success.

Meanwhile, we leave you with the reactions of the community of DC Y Aquaman In Internet:

This is a horrible drawing, it looks like it should be @cartoon Network, that I have stopped looking at the drawing of characters … I can’t believe that I will go from seeing a #Aquaman in its animated version.

laughing at @ all the comments who were shocked that a cartoon about a guy talking to fish looks ridiculous.

??? Aquaman doesn’t look like this in any other animated series or the Aquaman movie. He also COMMANDS the fish; does not speak to them.

If you want a character design that’s easy on the eyes and cheap to produce, why not something stylish like Invader Zim, Helluva Boss, Hazbin Hotel, Villainous, Psychonauts, The Mr Hell show, or Aagh Real Monsters?

What do you think about this new design of Aquaman? Let us know in the comments.




