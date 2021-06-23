Today is the 30th anniversary of Sonic the hedgehog And, although at the moment there is no big announcement to celebrate this important date for fans of the blue hedgehog, if we have a look at Sonic prime, the animated series for Netflix. That’s how it is, a couple of concept images have been leaked, giving us an idea of ​​the type of cartoon that is in development.

Recently fans found a couple of images of Sonic prime in the ArtStation profile of Patrick Horan, responsible for the conceptual art of the series. Although this content has currently been removed from this site, nothing is actually removed from the internet. In this way, during the last hours this look at the long-awaited series has circulated on the internet.

This concept art reveals that Sonic prime it could well be carried out in different dimensions. This can be seen, since we find a futuristic city, several portals and a prehistoric jungle with a caveman Amy. At the moment there is no official information about this content. Hopefully more details will be officially shared in the future.

Via: Tails channel