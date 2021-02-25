Announced in 2019, Ubisoft’s new title was scheduled to launch in 2020, but a series of issues caused Rainbow Six Quarantine to be delayed indefinitely, with a launch between 2021 and 2022. After the official delay, we had no news until recently, when we learned that Rainbow Six Quarantine would arrive this year and would do so under a different name. But now, the first images of Rainbow Six Parasite have been leaked.

If we do a bit of memory, a Rainbow Six Parasite gameplay was leaked several months ago, but it was removed pretty quickly. However, thanks to our colleagues from GamingBolt, now we can see the first images of Rainbow Six Parasite. An image that shows us the escort missions, shared by the Reddit user, ThyroidMelanin, plus a gif that lets us see something else.

Without not much more information, we remind you that there have been some other leaks which indicate that Rainbow Six Parasite will explore the cities of New York, San Francisco and Truth or Consequences, the latter being the scene of the aforementioned event, Outbreak. Rainbow Six Parasite will have a ranked PVE which could have crossplay between all platforms.

Rainbow Six Parasite operators and modes are filtered

Quarantine will challenge up to three players to fight an outbreak of zombies. The premise is based on the same alternate universe as the Rainbow Six Siege Outbreak event in 2018, where the game temporarily turned to a co-op experience for a limited time as many of you will remember.