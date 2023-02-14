You had seen the pictures of Mick Schumacher while signing the contract from third driver of Mercedes at the headquarters of the Anglo-German team, with the 23-year-old photographed next to team principal Toto Wolff and close to the W13. Subsequently, we had seen the unexpected photos of Schumacher testing the seat of the McLaren, even there a few hours after the agreement reached with the English team always in the role of reserve driver. The former Haas driver will therefore spend his 2023 splitting his work between Brackley and Woking in the same role as third driver. Until now, however, the photos of Michael’s son with the had never been seen Mercedes suit.

However, the curiosity of those who were waiting for the first images of Schumacher as a member of the eight-time world champion team are now satisfied. Less than twenty-four hours after the official presentation of the Mercedes W14, the team’s social pages have increased the fans’ anticipation for the event with the publication of a photo of Schumacher with the black suit of the Anglo-German team. An image that not only reveals the 2020 Formula 2 champion with his new colors, but also shows the same official suit that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will wear, with all the logos of the commercial partners. Presumably, Schumacher will also be next to the two Britons during the presentation of the single-seater, which will be unveiled at the appointment scheduled for Wednesday 15 February starting from 10:30.

Mick in black. 🖤🔥 pic.twitter.com/DmNAzZDQ8x — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 14, 2023