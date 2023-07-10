Three months after he was admitted to the hospital due to a medical complication, the American actor Jamie Foxx (Texas, United States, 55 years old) has been seen for the first time in public enjoying the fresh air on board a boat. In the first images of the interpreter released after his health problems, which continue to be kept secret by his family and close friends, he is seen in a good mood and greeting those who recognize him.

The media specialist in celebrity news TMZ published this Sunday, July 9, photos and a video of the Oscar-winning actor while sailing on the Chicago River, in the American city of the same name. In the video, recorded by passengers on a boat that passed by the actor’s, Foxx is seen waving to his fans and smiling from the deck. He was accompanied by other people, possibly his relatives, they say from the American media. For the past few months, Foxx’s family has stayed by his side and kept quiet from him while he’s been in a rehab center in Chicago — with no word on what he’s been through. His daughter, also an actress Corinne Foxx, has been the main source providing updates on his father’s health since he was admitted.

The images have been a relief and a good way to put out the rumors that have been circulating relentlessly about the actor’s situation in recent months. And his boat trip wasn’t the only time Foxx left home this past weekend. According to the same American media, the interpreter was also seen on Saturday night through the streets of Chicago. Evidence of a recovery that is going from strength to strength and that comes two months after Foxx spoke for the first time on his social networks after the mishap he suffered while filming a movie. On May 3, he consoled his fans with the following message: “I appreciate all the love! I feel blessed,” he wrote in your instagram accountin which he has 16.6 million followers.

From the first moments, it has been Corinne Foxx, daughter of the 29-year-old actor, who has been in charge of giving information about her father. On April 12, the day after he was admitted, she shared these words on behalf of the entire family, without specifying details: “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Fortunately, thanks to the quick action and great care, he is already on the mend.” The incident occurred while the actor was recording his new movie in Atlanta (Georgia). Back in Action, in which he stars alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close.

Just over a week after the actor himself broke his silence with a few brief words, Corinne Foxx posted another message after the publication of rumors that Foxx’s state of health was critical. On May 12, she assured that her parent had been out of the hospital for weeks and denied the information that had circulated assuring that the family was preparing for the worst. “Family update: sad to see the media go crazy. My father has been out of the hospital for weeks and recovering. In fact, yesterday he was playing pickleball [deporte de palas que combina elementos del bádminton, el tenis de mesa y el tenis]”, wrote the also actress, in the stories of your instagram account.

On July 14, the new Jamie Foxx film, Tyrone’s clone, in which he shares the bill with actor John Boyega, who has been another who has provided updates about his co-star. According to what he recounted last month in statements collected by The Daily MailAfter weeks without knowing anything, Boyega assured that, to his relief, “he finally picked up the phone.” “Okay,” he stated. “Now we are just giving him privacy. We can’t wait for his return.” He remains to be seen if he will be able to see him at the premiere of this film.