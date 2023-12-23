Vanessa Ballan and the first images of Fandaj Bujar while she is climbing over the gate of the family home

The investigators' investigations into the poor woman's crime continue unabated Vanessa Ballan. Unfortunately, the young 26-year-old expectant mother lost her life at the hands of a 41-year-old man, called Fandaj Bujar, who she had reported shortly before.

The police managed to arrest him the same evening, while he was inside his home. He had taken a shower and was about to change, perhaps for run away.

Helping the investigators to find the culprit is Vanessa's partner, Nicholas. The two had started their relationship in 2013 and from their union a son was born, who is now 5 years old. Furthermore, the girl only a few weeks earlier, she had found out about be sweetly expecting.

For about 2 years he had started an extra-marital relationship with the 41 year old of Kosovar origin. However, in August this year he decided to close it, but the man never accepted his decision.

In fact, he has for months persecuted, threatened and he also told her several times that he would show their intimate videos to his partner. Vanessa really was scared. For this reason she decided to confess everything to Nicola and together they went to the barracks to file a complaint for stalking.

The man never accepted all this, he was obsessed with the woman and wanted her to leave her partner to go and live with him. For this reason on the morning of Tuesday 19 December, with a bikes he went to the family home.

From a neighbor's camera, you can see the silhouette of the culprit who threw a duffle bag. Inside this they found a hammerwhich he used to break the French window and well two kniveswith a blade of about 20 centimetres.

The officers found one of these semi clean, inside the sink of the victim's home.

After the first hearing, the investigating judge ordered Fandaj Bujar to remain in prison. He made use of the right not to respond and from the moment they arrested him, he never said anything.