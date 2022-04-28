Mexico.- Mexico was moved by the launch of the first preview of “The king”the new bioseries based on the life of Don Vicente Fernándezwhere the one known as “El Charro de Huentitán” has a very special posthumous participation.

Caracol Televisión surprised its viewers with the first images of the new series that he would be arriving that same year to narrate the life of Don Chente officially and with the authorization of the Fernández Abarca family, who lost the patriarch on December 12.

In the first preview, which lasts just over a minute, the life of Vicente Fernández will be told in detail, including moments from his childhood that were vital for his career and development.

“My story, my songs, my feelings and how much I love them” are the words Vicente uses in the first advance, where he “reappears” months after his death. It should be remembered that the singer worked hand in hand with Caracol and his family to carry out this project.

The narrative script is made up of anecdotes and experiences that he himself recounted, so the bioseries is being promoted as “his true story”.

In the same way, a more detailed look at the Mexican actor and singer Jaime Camil characterized as the famous charro, who stood out as the famous ideal to bring him to life, in addition, the one chosen by Vicente himself.

Although the official launch date has not been revealed, it is only anticipated that the series “The King” will be coming this 2022it is speculated that for December, thus honoring the memory of the singer a year after his death.

The series will not only be premiered on television, it will alsoIt will also arrive on the Netflix streaming platformwith a length of 36 chapters. At the moment it is unknown if it will be only one season or if it will be divided into several.

In addition to Jaime Camil, other celebrities who are part of the cast are Sebastian Dante, Sebastian García, Kaled Acab, Marcela Guirado, Regina Pavón, Rubén Zamora, Camila Rojas, Sofía Garza, Mauricio Pimentel and Enoc Leaño.

