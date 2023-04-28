Denis Villeneuve, director of Dune offered Vanity Fair the opportunity to be the first outlet to obtain exclusive images of Dune 2. If you want to know where it will start Dune: Part Twoyou only have to look at the end of the 2021 original. Villeneuve wants to make it clear that his new film, scheduled for a November 3 release, is not so much another film as a sequel to the first.

“It is important, it is not a sequel, it is a second part. There is a difference. I wanted the movie to really pick up right where we left off the characters. There is no time jump. I wanted a dramatic continuity with the first part”, says Villeneuve

Dune’s story centers on warlords fighting for control of “spice,” the mind-altering mineral found only on Arrakis that imbues those who consume it with luminous blue eyes. It is a story of survival with limited resources and the dangers of exploiting the natural world instead of living in harmony with it. But all of that would become abstract if the public didn’t have an investment in who won this epic showdown. Villeneuve’s challenge was to create an investment in Paul’s quest for revenge and Chani’s determination to protect and defend her home world. To achieve this, Dune: Part Two It was supposed to be an epic love story between the two.

Although Villeneuve describes Dune: Part Two as “an epic war action movie,” he says he had to be careful not to overwhelm the love story. “I wanted to make a very human film, very close to the characters, despite the scope of the film,” she says. “I kept telling my team: ‘The most important thing is that spark, that relationship between the two characters.’ If we don’t capture that, if we don’t have it on the screen, there is no film. The epicenter of the story is this relationship.”

Via: Vanity Fair

Author’s note: Dune It’s not for me, but surely fans of the first film, the original and the series, not to mention Zendaya, will enjoy this sequel that promises to at least maintain the same cinematic level, which already guarantees something.