Anabel Pantoja crosses a complicated stage after open investigation for alleged abuse of her daughter Alma. On several occasions, Isabel Pantoja’s niece has publicly recognized that she is not living her best moment, but seems to have found comfort in her closest circle and, especially, in her baby.

This Friday, Late has exclusively disseminated some images of the influencer In Seville, his hometown, where he has been seen accompanied by his mother, Mercedes Bernal, and Alma. In the recording, He is observed with the little girl in his arms while he gives the bottle.

As explained by the television space, during his stay in the Andalusian capital the content creator has visited a place with special meaning for her: the Basilica of the Jesus of Great Power.

On this day of disconnection, He has also coincided with his partner’s father, David Rodríguezwho has not hesitated to push the girl’s cart while crossing the Triana bridge, as can be seen in the video provided by the format.

Despite the difficult situation that is going through, Pantoja has smiled at those who have come to greet her And he has been willing to take a picture with the people who have asked for it.