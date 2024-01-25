On Friday the 19th, Japan became the fifth nation to land on the Moon, but it did so sideways. The Japanese probe SLIM It landed with the thrusters facing upwards and the solar panels turned to the side, so its functions were seriously compromised. The first images sent from the Moon confirm what the data initially sent by the spacecraft made us suspect: SLIM It is not located as it should and you will have to rely on luck so that the sun's rays hit its panels to power it.

Image of the lunar surface taken by 'SLIM' immediately after landing. JAXA

The image provided this Thursday by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) was taken by the tennis ball-sized LEV-2 robot, which SLIM launched on the lunar surface before landing. The photo shows the fatal outcome for the activity she wanted to develop on the Moon. The module overturned on the slope of a crater and was tilted to the west due to the overturn, so the solar panels have not been able to generate electricity. Only a change in the direction of sunlight could activate it before the next lunar night starting on February 1 freezes the ship. “SLIM “It is not designed to survive a lunar night,” acknowledged Shinichiro Sakai, head of the module, in a press conference reported by Reuters.

Running out of power, the module's sophisticated camera, in charge of studying the composition of lunar rocks, was only able to generate low-resolution images during the 2 and a half hours that the spacecraft was operational. During that time, it also sent telemetry data that allows engineers to understand what happened and be relatively satisfied with the result. One of the main engines failed and they still managed to land. with precision at just 55 meters of his target.

Image of the LEV-2 robot carrying 'SLIM'. JAXA

The probe SLIM (which corresponds to the English acronym for intelligent landing module to investigate the Moon) had the nickname of “lunar sniper” because it has a landing system, powered by artificial intelligence, that allows it to land less than 100 meters from the marked objective. One of the module's two main engines probably stopped in the final phase of landing, JAXA explained, causing it to move 55 meters and overturn. In the absence of engine problems, it could have landed just 3 to 4 meters from the target, Sakai said. This, the Japanese agency assures, supports its commitment to this landing system, which will allow it to be very precise in future space exploration missions.

So far in the 21st century, only three nations have achieved a soft landing on the Moon: China, three times, India, last August, and Japan, on Friday. In these same years, private missions from the United States, Japan and Israel, and a ship sent by Russia, have failed in their attempt to land on the satellite.

