The first images of the protagonists of the bioseries Paco Stanleytitled 'Who killed Paco Stanley?', characterized by their respective characters, but Belinda He is the one who has stolen all the attention.

This same 2024 Stanley's bioseries will be released on Prime Videoalthough there is still no fixed date for its premiere, what is, are the first images of its protagonists, which has raised expectations for the project.

The characterizations of Belinda as Paola DuranteRoberto Duarte as Paco Stanley, Diego Boneta playing Jorge Gil and Luis Gerardo Méndez being Mario Bezares, unleashing all kinds of reactions.

The main cast is headed by Roberto, Diego, Belinda and Luis Gerardo, who have shown their characterization thanks to the magazine 'Who', in charge of releasing the first preview of the bioseries.

Belinda will be in charge of giving life to Paola Durantehost of the last program of the Mexican presenter, who went to prison in the past alongside Mario Bezares for the alleged participation in the murder of Paco Stanley, a crime that the authorities could not credit them with.

The first images emerge of Belinda playing Paola Durante for the Paco Stanley series

It should be remembered that this is not Belinda's return to acting, since in 2020 she starred in the Netflix series 'Welcome to Eden', where she captured all eyes.

