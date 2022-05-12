A network of telescopes spread across the Earth has composed the first image of Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy.

This monster concentrates a mass equivalent to four million stars like the Sun and is about 26,000 light years from our planet. Its enormous force of gravity is probably essential so that billions of stars and planets, including our Solar System, can exist around it.

More than 300 scientists grouped around the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT, for its acronym in English). It is a consortium of eight observatories located in the US, Mexico, Chile, Antarctica and Spain, which participates with the 30-meter telescope on Pico Veleta in Sierra Nevada (Granada). All these antennas were synchronized with atomic clocks to observe the black hole at the same moment on several occasions throughout 2017. The EHT is specialized in capturing the type of radiation that Sagittarius A* emits: 1.3-millimeter microwaves invisible to any human. The resulting image shows the black hole and its ring as they were 26,000 years ago; the time that its emissions have taken to reach Earth from the galactic center traveling at the speed of light.

The image was presented today at several simultaneous press conferences and analyzed in six scientific studies in the specialized magazine Anthrophysical Journal. “What we see is a representation of what a black hole looks like,” explains José Luis Gómez, a researcher who leads the participation in the EHT from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (CSIC). In the center is the so-called event horizon, the point of no return beyond which everything is sucked into the hole, including light. That is why this region is totally black—it is called the shadow of the hole. Around it, the luminous material is gas that has not yet been engulfed and that is circling the center of the hole at almost the speed of light and reaching temperatures of millions of degrees. The original image is in black and white, the color is fictitious to increase the beauty of the composition, explains Gómez.

This black hole has a diameter of 44 million kilometers, but the gas moves so fast that it turns around in a matter of minutes. This generates enormous light fluctuations that have made reconstructing the complete image of him “like taking a picture of a child running at night”, Gómez acknowledged during the press conference.

Sagittarius A* – read Sagittarius A star – was named after astronomer Robert Brown, who co-discovered a powerful source of light in that constellation in 1974. No one knew what it was, but it was an “exciting” find, hence the name Sagittarius A*. asterisk, which in quantum physics indicates that an atom is in an excited state, cAs Brown himself explained. The study of the trajectory of stars that passed near the galactic center and its comparison with Einstein’s general theory of relativity determined that there had to be a black hole with a mass of four million suns. For these calculations, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2020. The image presented today is the most detailed image of this colossus ever seen.

Capturing this image has been a technological challenge. It is important that the eight telescopes capture “the same wave front” of light, explains Antxón Alberdi, director of the IAA and member of the EHT. It is as if eight people were observing the same wave at the same time from different parts of the shore of a beach. In this way, the telescopes make up a single large antenna with the diameter of the Earth: 12,700 kilometers. Since there are only eight observation points, the image is far from perfect. A series of corrections and algorithms fill in the empty parts following the most plausible logic and composing the final image. This technique is called interferometry. Those responsible for the EHT compare it to trying to guess the subject “Ice, Ice, Baby” knowing eight notes.

Three years ago the EHT already obtained the first image of a black hole, the M87, a monster 6,000 million times larger than the Sun and much more active than Sagittarius A*. The snapshot confirmed that this black hole had the shape predicted by the general theory of relativity formulated by Albert Einstein a century ago. The German physicist concluded that the most massive objects in the universe generate so much force of gravity that they warp space and time around them. Since he did not have the necessary telescopes to test these ideas, he resorted to imaginary experiments. The protagonist of one of them was a blind beetle who thought he was always going in a straight line, when in fact he was following a curved path because he was crossing an area where space and time were distorted by gravity.

The new representation of Sagittarius A* confirms that the general theory of relativity is still completely correct”, explained Mariafelicia de Laurentis, an Italian astronomer at the EHT. “This is the most reliable proof that what is in the center of the galaxy is a black hole”, she added. The two images obtained so far by the EHT corroborate that black holes behave in a similar way regardless of their size and mass, another prediction of relativity.

The big question that remains is what lies within the darkness of the hole. That horizon of events without return is the great frontier of known physics. In black holes coexist the theory of general relativity, which describes the universe on large scales, and quantum physics, which deals with small ones. Although both theories explain very well what happens at their respective scales, there is still no definitive theory that explains everything.

