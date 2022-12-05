Tetris It is one of the most recognized games in the entire industry. Thus, it shouldn’t come as a big surprise to hear that a movie inspired by the legal battle for the distribution rights of this game outside of the USSR is already in development. It is so that we finally have the first look at this tape.

Instead of being an adaptation of the game Tetris, as many thought, the tape that will arrive on Apple TV + next year is focused on showing the legal battle to secure the intellectual property rights of Tetris, thus showing all the bureaucratic problems that Henk Rogers, protagonist of the tape and President of The Tetris Company, owner of the Tetris brand. Thus, An image of actor Taron Egerton in this role has been revealed.

Although at the moment there is no specific release date, the film is expected Tetris Coming to Apple TV+ sometime in March 2023. Now we can only wait for the first trailer to be released to have a better look at this production. On related topics, Tetris creator issues message in support of Ukraine. Likewise, this is how it looks Tetris Effect: Connected on Switch.

I hope that in the future we will see more movies that focus on the video game industry. If something showed tapes like The Social Network, The Big Short Y Viceis that with the right director, any real event can be entertained for the public.

Via: AppleTV+