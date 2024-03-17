The team of Quantum Statethe sequel to the not exactly appreciated Quantum Error, showed the first official image of the game.
Through Twitteras you can see below, the team shared a screenshot in which we see a metallic arm holding what appears to be an energy sword.
In the center of the image we see the Quantum State logo, with a 2 as superscript, which suggests that this is the second game in the series. Just below we see the writing “In development”. The background appears to be a city, with a series of buildings.
Quantum Error, the reviews
Quantum Error, one survival horror shooter, received rather low ratings online. On Metacritic it has an average press rating of 40 out of 100, with only 16 reviews. Players don't disagree, as they gave it an average of 3.7/10.
We'll see if Quantum State can scale up. The tweet mentions PS5 and Unreal Engine 5but the first chapter showed that this is no insurance on the graphic quality of the game.
