Luis Díaz.
Luis Diaz.
The footballer appears on the field in the midst of emotion over the news.
Just a few minutes after confirming the news of the release of Luis Manuel Díaz, it became known the first image of Luis Díazhis son, who in the next few minutes will take the field at the Toulouse Stadium, in France, to play with the English team in the match valid for the fourth round of the Uefa Europa League.
In a video shared by Liverpool on their social networks, Luis Díaz is seen, as always, confident, ready to do pre-competitive work before the duel.
“It is the strength of a champion,” comments followers on social networks.
