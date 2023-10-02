The spokesperson for the National Police in Murcia, sub-inspector Diego Seral, confirmed yesterday that the structural damage to the warehouse that houses the three nightclubs that were affected by the fire “is very important”, and that the high temperatures it reached The interior prevented access to both the Scientific Police and the research groups for hours. “The work is going to take a long time,” warned the police spokesperson.

Sources close to the investigation told LA VERDAD that the first hypotheses about the origin of the fire point to the possibility that it arose from an electrical short circuit, although other possibilities are not ruled out. The same sources warn that it is still “too early” to be able to determine with certainty the reasons that led to the fire, although they agreed that it seems that the fire started very slowly, which would be compatible with a problem electric or a flare, and that the flames could have spread to a false ceiling, an area that would have very little oxygen, and that could have initially delayed the advance of the flames, and allowed them to pass from one room to another.

In this way, when the patrons of the nightclub became aware of the existence of the fire, it would have already been widespread, making it difficult for them to escape, an aspect on which both the firefighters and the fire investigation group agreed. The Police continue working.

cold fires



Eyewitnesses indicated that at one of the parties held there was some type of show with cold fires, a type of pyrotechnics designed to be used indoors and that presents a low risk of fire, without this being able to be related to the causes of the fire.

Toni López, a 58-year-old resident of Alcantarilla who attended the ‘remember’ party that was held on Saturday night in Teatre, as well as other witnesses from the same premises and videos broadcast on networks, pointed to the existence of this type of cold fires at the party. “Luckily, I left a few minutes early,” he noted. Five minutes after I left they called me to tell me what was happening. “At first we thought that the fire could have been due to the fireworks they set off, but apparently those types of fires don’t burn,” he said.







It should be remembered that the Teatre de Murcia nightclub, one of the three affected in the early hours of yesterday, already suffered a fire in 2009 that forced the premises to be evacuated. This started with some cables that crossed its façade. Specifically, the events occurred on June 21, 2009, when the nightclub was occupied by about 50 people. The flames caused no injuries, although smoke leaked into the premises and had to be evacuated.

The Police spokesperson, Diego Seral, explained in his appearance before the media that the officials of the Scientific Police Brigade would carry out a complete investigation together with the Fire Department about the origin of the fire, as well as with the investigation group. Homicide Department of the National Police Headquarters of Murcia, when the temperatures permitted, which were the great obstacle yesterday to be able to carry out the work inside the premises.

The Superior Court of Justice of Murcia yesterday called for a second judge to take care of the ordinary activity of the court on duty while the magistrate of the Court of Instruction number 7 remains displaced with the judicial commission at the scene of the accident, and the teams forensic experts of the Legal Medicine Institute of the Region of Murcia. The duty magistrate of the judicial district of Murcia, José Fernández Ayuso, is one of the two magistrates in the Region in charge of coordinating emergencies and events with multiple victims like this one.