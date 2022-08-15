The first BMW-made hydrogen car is called iX5 Hydrogen. As the name suggests, this is the fuel cell version of the X5 SUV: it was presented in the form of a concept car, but should go into production by the end of this year, albeit in a limited number of specimens. But it seems that the German carmaker has higher ambitions for hydrogen, so much so that it is working on a fuel cell vehicle dedicated to the mass market: its commercial debut is expected in the coming years.

The indiscretion was revived by the Japanese weekly Nikkei Asia, to which the head of BMW sales Pieter Nota would have reported that the production and marketing of this hydrogen vehicle they could start as early as 2025. Everything suggests that it will be an SUV, given the popularity of the segment and the conviction of the German giant (and not only) of the fact that hydrogen technology is particularly suitable for this type of bodywork. Why was it reported by a Japanese weekly? Why help BMW in the development of this vehicle should think about it Toyota: the two companies have already collaborated to create the GR Supra, which in fact shares many components with the Z4 roadster. BMW wants to take advantage of Toyota’s experience in this field, an experience that has been represented by Mirai over the years.

In the past, Toyota and BMW have already worked together to build a hydrogen vehicle: it was a particular BMW 5 Series GT with a stack of Toyota-made fuel cells, but it was only a prototype which never reached final production. In all likelihood this time the intentions of the two giants will be different: the idea is that of broaden horizons of the mobility of the future beyond the confines of the electric.