Today Lamborghini Leusden delivers the first Huracán Sterrato in the Netherlands.

Even in the Netherlands, rugged products from car manufacturers are in demand. For example, the Porsche 911 Dakar simply has buyers in our country and there are also people to prod for the brand new Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato in the Netherlands.

A Lamborghini should, no, MUST be crazy. There are plenty of other cars where you can choose the color black or gray. Actually, Lambo should take all boring colors from the palette and enlighten buyers to choose a nice striking color. Of course they will not do that, because they will miss out on sales.

Wearing a Lambo with a tan is fine in Los Angeles or Miami. In the conservative Netherlands, buyers seem less enthusiastic. The first Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato delivered in the Netherlands does not have the most controversial configuration. It’s just a humble opinion, you don’t have to agree.

The buyer has opted for a black car with black wheels. The only bit of color that can be discovered on the exterior are the blue brake calipers. Perhaps the owner wanted to go for a kind of Batman effect.

Some brown mud stripes wouldn’t look out of place on this first Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato delivered in the Netherlands. This car is supposed to be dirty. So hop, offroad with that bite. This black colossus has a new price of € 424,541. Years ago you had an Aventador for that, now this is Huracán money. Of this, no less than € 96,538 BPM.

The Sterrato is the off-road variant of the Lamborghini Huracán. There are 350 exterior colors to choose from, as well as 65 interior shades. Then black and black is not very creative. Lamborghini will build a total of 1,499 of them. So a limited edition.

