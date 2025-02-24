For Friedrich Merz, it is important to take the initiative and his team has been working on what will be his first hundred days of government. While it is true that the application of your project will depend on the margin that you obtain in your coalition agreement, … It also is that the conservative has put as a red line, for any government partner, that its economic and migratory policy are not negotiable.

The first thing we will see in your government is that you could have up to three independent ministries less than before, although you want to have a new specific department for digitalization. He wants to create a “new infrastructure ministry”, which will merger the responsibilities of construction and transport, climate protection and energy networks. Climate and energy were so far in the Economics portfolio, which will be responsible for labor market policy.

Explicitly conceived as an “offer to social democrats” in the foreseeable negotiation, it is the creation of a kind of superminister of social affairs, which would also include the content and budgets of the previously independent of family and health portfolios.

In the same design line, it provides for the merger of the Foreign and Development Ministries. Merz has planned to grant these broad executive powers to their government partners to accept the coordination of a National Security Council, which will be above all of them and that will in turn host the Regulatory Control Council, which is responsible for to reduce bureaucracy and that the Olaf Scholz government had assigned to the Ministry of Justice. Merz has already announced that a state minister for volunteering and sport would also work under his own leadership.

As soon as the new ministers have taken possession of their portfolios, Merz wants to start working in their integral tax reform, which will be carried out in four stages, in order to increase competitiveness and stop the “bloodshed of our economy” . Its central steps will be the adjustment of income tax to inflation and increased tax relief; Increase in income to which the maximum tax rate is applied; the introduction of a higher subsidy for workers who move to their job; the tax exemption at overtime; The reduction of the corporate tax to 25% and the abolition completely of the ‘Soli’, the Tax for the transfer of wealth to the Eastern Länder, the territory of the former communist GDR.

One of its most anticipated measures is the reduction of VAT to the restoration sector from 19% to 7% and there are also great expectations by the older Germans due to their intention to stop forcing pensioners to present the declaration of Tax authorities. Overtime will also be exempt.

In addition to the economic priorities, Merz wishes to give an answer in his first hundred days of government to the generalized sensation in Germany, before the repeated violent attacks and crimes perpetrated by refugees, that it is necessary for something to change. It is prepared to establish permanent border controls and rejection on the border of asylum applicants from other EU countries, with what they are forcing, if not violating, European agreements. Merz will seek in the medium term a hardening of asylum and migratory standards, both in Germany and in Brussels, but in its first hundred days it wants to show signs of speeding up in the deportations of illegal immigrants.

In social matters, it plans to replace the “citizen subsidy” with a new basic income, as well as abolish unemployment for those who reject job offers or miss appointments in the employment center, hard and more predisposed positions to negotiation with social democrats. Although it should be stressed that, in social matters, Merz lacks complexes. In 2002 he lost his phone’s agenda at the station and found it without a roof, Enrico J., who got angry when, as thanks, he signed a copy of his book, entitled ‘Who does not change himself does not advance. On the end of the illusion of well -being for the determination of our future ‘. Merz later clarified that he signed the copy without the police having specified that the Bienchechor lived in the street.