Two weeks after the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas, the first humanitarian aid convoy enters the Palestinian Territory of the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. In response to Hamas attacks on Israeli territory, Israel imposed a blockade of water, food and fuel to the 2.3 million inhabitants of the Strip. Rafah is the only border point that is not controlled by Israel, but by Egypt.

The first convoy of 20 trucks carrying vital supplies began moving from Egypt to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing, the only border point not controlled by Israel, after days of negotiations.

The United Nations said the supplies, including medicine and limited amounts of food, would be received by the Palestinian Red Crescent. The organization added that at least 100 trucks a day would be required to meet the most urgent vital needs of the civilian population.

The Gaza Strip is one of the most densely populated areas in the world, with 2.3 million residents.

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza, which was already precarious, reached catastrophic levels,” said Martin Griffiths, head of the UN office of humanitarian affairs (OCHA), in a release. “I trust that this delivery is the beginning of sustained efforts to provide essential supplies, including food, water, medicine and fuel, to the people of Gaza, safely, reliably, unconditionally and without obstacles”, he detailed.

The entry of the trucks had had to wait for the roads, destroyed by the Israeli bombings on the Palestinian side, to be repaved.

News in development…

With Reuters