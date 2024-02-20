Neuralink, the American neurotechnology company founded by billionaire Elon Musk, made the first human patient to be implanted with a brain chip capable of controlling a computer mouse with thought. Musk said he wants to speed up the process of deploying chips to treat obesity, autism, depression and even schizophrenia.

“Progress is good and the patient appears to have fully recovered with no ill effects that we know of. The patient is able to move a mouse on a screen just by thinking.”

Last month, the company successfully implanted a brain chip in its first human patient after receiving approval in September. In the surgical procedure, Neuralink used a robot to place an implant in a region of the brain that controls movement.

The initial goal is to allow people to control a cursor or a computer keyboard through thought.

However, the startup aims to facilitate rapid surgical insertions of its chip devices to treat conditions such as obesity, autism, depression or schizophrenia. But also to fulfill some science fiction objectives such as telepathy.

Future of Neuralink implants

The dream of communicating directly with machines through thought now appears to be within reach of humans. However, the purpose of implanting chips in human brains is more medical than science fiction.

Research on brain-machine interfaces (BMI) focuses on people with paralysis. And the devices are primarily being tested in medical settings.

Elon Musk wants to accelerate the process of implanting his chips to treat pathologies or disabilities such as obesity, autism, depression or even schizophrenia.

This video capture taken from Neuralink's online livestream shows a drawing of the different steps of implanting a Neuralink device seen during a presentation on August 28, 2020. © AFP -Neuralink

Several laboratories and companies have shown that it is possible to control computer programs with thought, using brain implants. As well as stimulating the brain and obtaining a physical response.

Before this Tuesday's news, the last feat was in May 2023, when a paraplegic Dutch citizen was able to walk and control his steps with thought, thanks to electrodes in the brain and spinal cord and artificial intelligence technologies capable of to decode movement intentions in real time.

Ethical problems of brain chip implantation

Neuralink, which was estimated to be worth $5 billion in 2023, has faced criticism for its security protocols. The company was fined for violating US Department of Transportation regulations regarding the movement of hazardous materials.

The participation of billionaires in these scientific advances represents an ethical problem for academics.

According to the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), Elon Musk prioritizes the business that involves the implementation of chips over genuine interest in technological advances.

“That is why we must be careful and consider the ethical, legal and even philosophical questions that brain implants entail and, above all, consider that it is essential to regulate them,” concludes the UNAM report.

With Reuters and local media

