The image is historical. A team of Chinese scientists and the Spanish doctor Miguel Angel Esteban have succeeded for the first time in generating an outline of a human organ in another animal. The experiment, carried out with humanized kidneys in pig embryos, represents a leap towards the still distant dream of using other mammals as an inexhaustible source of organs for transplants. These hybrid organisms—called chimeras after the mythological monster with the head of a lion, the belly of a goat, and the tail of a dragon—still raise monumental ethical dilemmas.

Esteban, born 53 years ago in the Valencian town of Castellón de la Plana, moved to China in 2008. There, at the Guangzhou Institute of Biomedicine and Health, the Spaniard and his Chinese colleagues have reprogrammed adult human cells to recover their capacity to form any organ or tissue of the body. The team has introduced these pluripotent human cells into pig embryos of a few days, previously genetically modified so that they do not develop porcine kidneys. Human cells have filled that empty niche and have generated a rudimentary kidney, an intermediate stage of the renal system called the mesonephros. These pig-human embryos were gestated in sows for up to 28 days, approximately a quarter of the gestation time of the species. Half the cells in his kidneys are human.

More information

The work, led by the Chinese scientist Liangxue Laicontinues the path started by the team led by the Spanish researcher Juan Carlos Izpisua, who in 2017 announced the creation of human-pig embryos that they barely had one human cell for every 100,000 pigs. Those pioneering experiments were carried out at the University of Murcia and on two Murcian farms, after an intense debate by a commission of experts attached to the Carlos III Health Institute, which authorized the tests despite “the biological risks inherent in the generation of pig chimeras /human”. The committee made it a condition that no animal with human cells could reproduce.

Izpisua applauds the new work, in which he has not participated. “It goes a step further and shows that cells can organize themselves in space and give rise to organized tissue structures,” says the researcher, director of the San Diego Institute of Science of Altos Laboratories, a new US multinational that seeks to extend the life of the human being with health. “It has not yet been possible to develop mature humanized organs in pigs, but this study brings us one step closer,” reflects Izpisua. “It’s a big step forward.” In the world they are transplanted about 150,000 organs every year, but in the United States alone there is a waiting list of 100,000 people and 17 of them die every day, according to the official data.

The team led by Miguel Ángel Esteban and Liangxue Lai is now working with the goal of achieving mature kidneys, trying to overcome technical and ethical obstacles. One of the red lines is to prevent human cells from escaping from the kidney and integrating into the pig’s brain or its gonads, whether they are testicles or ovaries. “The question is whether it is ethically correct to allow pigs to be born with mature humanized kidneys. Everything will depend on the degree of contribution [de las células humanas] in other pig tissues”, says Esteban. The study of him, published this Thursday in the specialized magazine Cell Stem Cell, shows that “very few” human cells spread throughout the brain and spinal cord of pig embryos. “To eliminate any type of ethical problem, we are further modifying human cells, so that they cannot, in any way, go to the central nervous system of the pig”, affirms the Spanish doctor.

The Spanish doctor Miguel Ángel Esteban (right) and his Chinese colleague Liangxue Lai, at the Guangzhou Institute of Biomedicine and Health. gibh

A team from the University of Minnesota, in the United States, already managed in 2020 to generate human endothelium —the inner layer of blood vessels—in pig embryos. A year later, the same group, led by mary garry and daniel garrycreated 27-day-old pig embryos with humanized muscles. The nephrologist Rafael Matesanz, founder and former director of the National Transplant Organization, stresses that this is the first time that a human organ has been created inside another animal. “It is a conceptually very important and significant step, but it is not the prelude to producing kidneys, far from it,” warns the nephrologist.

Matesanz was one of the members of the committee that authorized Izpisua’s experiments in Murcia. In his opinion, it is “doubtful” that a trial such as the one carried out now in Guangzhou would be approved in Spain, due to the possibility that some human cells colonize the brain of the pig embryo, as has indeed happened. “The big risk is that the cells will go to your central nervous system and produce a man-pig. Or that they go to the reproductive system and the same thing, ”he alerts. “There is a clear derivation of all these experiments towards China, which has much more lax legislation than the Spanish or the American ones”, says Matesanz.

The founder of the successful National Transplant Organization believes that “a much more promising path” than this is the production of genetically modified pigs so that their porcine organs do not cause rejection in humans. On September 25, 2021, a team of surgeons from New York University successfully transplanted a pig kidney into a brain-dead woman. On January 7, 2022, American David Bennett became the first person to have a pig’s heart beating in his chest, following surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Bennett died two months later of heart failure, no apparent symptoms of organ rejection, even though the heart was infected by a porcine virus.

A 28-day-old pig embryo, with an outline of a human kidney. Photo provided by GIBH. gibh

the spanish chemist Marc Guell is one of the founders of eGenesis, one of the American companies that modifies the DNA of pigs to generate porcine organs for human transplants. Güell also applauds the new results. “It may help to better understand where the current limits of chimerism between species are. What else is going to be necessary?” asks the chemist, from Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona.

the nephrologist Josep Maria Campistol, General Director of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​also has an impact on all the doors that pig-human embryos open. “They could be an inexhaustible source of organs, with the possibility, in addition, of generating specific, personalized human organs for certain patients,” he points out. It would be a way to get a replacement with the cells of a specific person. Campistol also relies on regenerative medicine. “I am convinced that, in the near future, we will be able to regenerate kidneys, livers or hearts that are chronically ill, to fully or partially restore their function and avoid transplantation,” says the general director of the Clínic.

Campistol was one of the co-authors of the investigation from Izpisua in 2017, which showed that human cells could settle in a pig embryo. “Another very important element, on which we are working, is that these pig models allow you to test different therapeutic strategies to test their usefulness before jumping to the human patient,” says the nephrologist. “There is still a long way to go, obviously, but it opens up some really incredible expectations.”

