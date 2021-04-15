For the first time in months due to the global Corona pandemic, a touching photo showing two people in an embrace won the “World Press Photo” 2021 award.

Danish photographer Mads Nissen won the first prize of the prestigious competition at a virtual ceremony in Amsterdam, today, Thursday.

The competition jury said that the winning image reflects the impact of the epidemic around the world, and no other image does.

The winning photo bears the name “First Hug”, and was taken by Nissen for the Danish daily Politiken on August 5, 2020, in which the 85-year-old Brazilian Rosa Luzia Lunardi embraces her nurse Adriana Silva da Costa Souza for the first time in five Months, in a nursing home.

The nurse was wearing a plastic robe, and they were allowed to hug without touching my body. During the embrace, the robe was flying, making it look like the nurse was swinging in the sky.

Photographer Nissen said the message of the photo was “love and compassion.”

The jury said the photo was creative, and it sums up what the epidemic is.

The prizes include eight categories, and 4,315 photographers from 130 countries participated in the competition.

The first and second main prizes will be awarded five thousand euros each.