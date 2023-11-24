For the first time in 49 days, Gaza has woken up to another sound. Since 07:00 local time (06:00 Spanish peninsular time), with the entry into force of the four-day truce agreed between Israel and Hamas, the roar of the bombings and the advance of Israeli troops has given way to the significant entry of humanitarian aid to a devastated Strip, blocked and with many of its population displaced. The ceasefire is being respected by both parties, after an early morning of intense bombing and troop advances – as is usual before a temporary cessation of hostilities – and with rocket launches from Gaza that were close to the deadline. The Israeli army has dropped leaflets in southern Gaza, where more than a million people are forcibly displaced from their homes, warning them not to return to their homes in the north because “it is forbidden and dangerous” and “the “The war is not over.” As reported by the Al Jazeera network and can be seen in videos on social networks, the army has opened fire on dozens who were trying to do so. There are at least seven injured, according to the Palestinian Wafa agency, cited by the BBC. The truce – whose implementation was delayed by a day, generating anguish among relatives and concern in the foreign ministries – also includes an exchange, which is scheduled to begin this afternoon, of 50 Israeli hostages, captured in the October 7 attack, for 150 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails. They are all women and minors.

Families of Palestinians displaced by the war (80% of the 2.3 million) have taken to the streets or carried belongings to return to their homes or search for their loved ones under the rubble. Videos on social networks show how ancient corpses are being found lying on the road that connects both ends of Gaza and along which displaced families were fleeing the bombings.

Israel has committed to stopping the attacks on the Gaza Strip for four days and partially suspending aerial surveillance tasks. The Hamas militia, to cease its ―already scarce in recent weeks― projectile launches. Both are complying, except for minor incidents, after a war that has so far left 14,854 dead in Gaza (of which 6,150 are minors and about 4,000 are women), as a result of the massive and surprise attack in which Hamas killed the 7th. October to some 1,200 people, mainly civilians. In the leaflet, the Israeli Armed Forces warn Gazans not to dream of a definitive ceasefire, because “the war is not over” and the “humanitarian pause has a limited duration.”

The families of the 13 Israeli hostages who will be freed already know this. The rest await news with anguish, even more so when the four days of truce and exchange are extendable with the same ratio: one Israeli hostage for three Palestinian prisoners. Hamas plans to deliver them at 4:00 p.m. (3:00 p.m. in mainland Spain) to the Red Cross in Rafah, the Gaza border crossing with Egypt. “The Red Cross will cross the border with them and hand them over to representatives of the Israeli Army, who will receive them and identify them physically and on the list, to determine if they are the correct people,” the advisor to the head of the National Directorate of Public Diplomacy of Israel, Ziv Agmon. Only when Israel has them in its hands and verifies their identities will it give approval for the transfer of the inmates.

A first group of 39 Palestinian inmates will then be released. The Israeli Prison Service has already notified their names to the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) and it has notified the families. There are 24 female and 15 male teenagers on the list. They will be transferred from two prisons in the north to Ofer, also Israeli, but already in the occupied territory of the West Bank. They will be received by their relatives in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, with a prohibition on public celebrations.

The 39 are part of a larger list of 300 potential releasable inmates released Wednesday by the Israeli Justice Ministry, most of whom have not had a trial. Israel defines them as terrorists, but most are convicted by military courts for minor crimes, such as throwing stones at soldiers and settlers; vague in their definition, such as “harming the security of the area”; or that violate rights such as assembly and association. More than half of the 30 women on the list are instead in prison for crimes such as attempted murder. The ANP estimates the number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails at 8,000, following the wave of arrests in East Jerusalem and the West Bank following the October 7 attack: around 2,300.

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid has begun to flow in a way unknown in more than a month and a half. At least 200 trucks are expected to enter from Egypt this Friday. It is far below the needs of Gaza, according to United Nations humanitarian agencies, and does not match the goods that were entering before October 7 (9,500 trucks per month on average, according to the UN office for humanitarian affairs (OCHA). But it represents a respite for a Strip subjected to a total Israeli blockade (except for the trickle of humanitarian aid) that has raised the specter of a famine or an epidemic such as cholera, since the lack of fuel has left them inoperative. wastewater management systems.

to the newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed He also pointed on Thursday to an agreement, mediated by Iran, for the free release of 23 Thai hostages. These are day laborers who usually work in Israel in agriculture, covering for a maximum of five years the lowest paid and least grateful jobs that Palestinians used to do. The area around Gaza, where the October 7 attack took place, has plantations, with collective farms and agricultural communities, which is why they are among the dead and kidnapped.

